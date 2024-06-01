Cornwall plays host to 2024 AORS Municipal Public Works Trade Show

Returning to Cornwall for the first time in 22 years, the Association of Ontario Road Supervisors (AORS) Annual Municipal Public Works Trade Show is set to welcome thousands to the Cornwall Civic Complex and Lamoureux Park on Wednesday, June 5th and Thursday, June 6th, from 8 am to 3 pm.

The two-day trade show provides an opportunity for public and private sector public works professionals to share information and technical developments in the materials, services and equipment required to build and maintain municipal roads and other core infrastructure. It also allows suppliers of municipal equipment, products, and services to meet with customers from across the province in one location and develop new business relationships and explore new territories as it moves around the province.

Roughly 1,500 to 2,000 people are expected to take in the wide array of exhibitor booths on display inside the Civic Complex. The show will continue in the lower-level salons and into a secured area in the eastern portion of Lamoureux Park.

Plan a visit!

Members of the public are also welcome to attend the show – and registration is free! Residents who are interested in checking it out are asked to enter through the main registration area at the entrance to the Cornwall Civic Complex.

In addition to various municipal works related products on display, there will also be a variety of dump trucks, snowplows, sidewalk machines, graters, tractors and other equipment on show.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to see numerous pieces of equipment and products that are used within a public works environment,” said Tommy Sauve, Safety, Training and Operations Supervisor with the City of Cornwall and Chairperson of the 2024 AORS Municipal Works Trade Show Committee.

Planning of the event is being spearheaded by the Eastern Ontario Road Supervisors Association which includes participation from the City of Cornwall, Mohawk Council of Akwesasne and the upper and lower-tier municipalities within SDG Counties and Prescott-Russell.