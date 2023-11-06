Cornwall Public Library launches exciting Membership Campaign with incredible prizes!

—Cornwall residents are in for a treat as Cornwall Public Library is thrilled to announce the launch of its membership campaign, promising prizes that will leave book lovers and library enthusiasts eager to sign up. The campaign is set to transform the way residents engage with their local library and promote the many benefits of library membership.

The campaign, titled “Win Big with Cornwall Public Library,” encourages individuals of all ages to explore the vast resources, educational opportunities, and enriching experiences available through library membership. From free access to an extensive collection of books, e-books, audiobooks, and more to a wide range of programs and events, the library offers a treasure trove of resources for lifelong learners and readers.

The membership campaign runs until November 30 during which time new members and those who renew their expired memberships will be eligible to win fantastic prizes. Do you have a card already? Refer a friend to participate as well.

These incredible prizes include:

One-night stay at the Best Western Hotel and Conference Center in Cornwall in a room with a King-size bed and a fireplace or two queen-size bed and a fireplace. And a $100 voucher for the Hops & Barley restaurant located at the hotel. To qualify for this combined prize, the person must be 18 years of age or older. Another special prize will be drawn for those 17 years of age or under.

By participating in the campaign, new and renewed members not only have a chance to win these fantastic prizes but also gain access to a world of knowledge, entertainment, and community engagement at Cornwall Public Library.

For more information about Cornwall Public Library and the membership campaign, please contact us at 613-932-4796 or generalmail@library.cornwall.on.ca.