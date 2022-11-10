Cornwall Rotary Club donates $4,620 to support Ukrainian families!

November 10, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 12 min on November 10, 2022
Provided by ACFO SDG
Canada is committed to supporting those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Visitor visas are being obtained as quickly as possible to ensure that all the families being received find a safe home in Canada. “In Cornwall, ACFO SDG is mobilizing donations from the community, organizations and businesses to support these newly arrived families in the area.  We sincerely thank the Rotary Club of Cornwall for their generous donation of $4,620,” said ACFO SDG President Jean-Yves Lemoine. Already $25,000 has been raised to support the vulnerable families who have arrived in the region.

Note: The Foundation that is currently being created is a social innovation that is part of Cornwall SDG’s inclusive society project.  If you would like to make a donation, please contact ACFO SDG at 613 833 9104.

