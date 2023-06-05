CPS Daily News – June 5, 2023

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 2nd, 2023 and charged with the following:

Criminal harassment

Breach of a non-communication order

Breach of release order (for contacting his ex-girlfriend)

Breach of probation order (for contacting his ex-girlfriend and failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on May 27th, 2023, the man contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On June 2nd, 2023, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended the courthouse as the man was in custody for an unrelated matter. He was charged accordingly and remained in custody to await a bai hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Male, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on June 2nd, 2023 and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on June 2nd, the man had been carrying a knife outside the area of a Montreal Road business and police were contacted. During the investigation, police located the man who had concealed the knife, which was later located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 13th, 2023.

IMPAIRED

Cornwall, ON – Male, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on June 2nd, 2023 and charged with operation while impaired. It is alleged on June 2nd, 2023, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Marlborough Street and Ninth Street. Police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 20th, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 3rd, 2023 and charged with domestic assault and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during an altercation with his wife, the man assaulted her and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Male, 27, of Montreal was arrested on June 3rd, 2023 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged during the early morning hours on June 3rd, 2023, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Montreal Road and Boundary Road. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on June 20th, 2023.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Male, 40, of Cornwall was arrested on June 3rd, 2023 and charged with operation while prohibited. It is alleged on June 3rd, 2023, the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 4th, 2023.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Alexandria youth was arrested on June 3rd, 2023 and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with another youth known to her on June 1st, she made threats to harm the youth and police were contacted to investigate. On June 3rd, 2023, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth was not released per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ROBBERY WITH A WEAPON, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON X 4

Cornwall, ON – Male, 27, of Montreal was arrested on June 3rd, 2023 and charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and four counts of assault with a weapon. It is alleged on June 3rd, 2023, the man removed merchandise from a Ninth Street business and was subsequently stopped by two Loss Prevention Officers. It is alleged the man then attempted to assault the Loss Prevention Officers and two staff members with a knife before fleeing the area. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 4th, 2023 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by her curfew. It is alleged on June 2nd, the youth returned home outside of the hours of her curfew and police were contacted. On June 4th, 2023 she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. The name of the youth was not released per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on June 4th, 2023 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on December 13th, 2018, the man failed to attend court for a breach offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 4th, 2023, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on July 4th, 2023.

TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – Male, 30, and Male, 25, both of Cornwall, were arrested on June 4th, 2023 and charged with assault cause bodily harm. It is alleged on June 4th, the men assaulted and choked a man who was not known to them, causing an injury that required medical attention. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the men were taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 207 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.