CPS Daily News: May 1, 2023

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on April 28th, 2023 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend on April 22nd, 2023, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. On April 28th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 30th, 2023. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Female, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on April 28th, 2023 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on April 28th, 2023, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Lemay Street and St. Michel Avenue. Police were contacted and located the woman. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 23rd, 2023.

TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO SEIZED DRUGS AND LOADED HANDGUN

Cornwall, ON – Two individuals have been taken into custody and charged with a combined total of 70 criminal charges.

It is alleged on April 28th, 2023, a member of the Community Patrol Division had been conducting traffic enforcement and noted a vehicle that made a violation under the Highway Traffic Act. The vehicle subsequently failed to stop after a pursuit was initiated by police. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the area of McConnell Avenue and Walton Street and an investigation ensued.

During the investigation, police located a loaded handgun, as well as a quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, Oxycodone, illicit cannabis, as well as a quantity of Canadian currency. The total estimated value of the seized drugs and currency is approximately $7,200.00.

As a result of the investigation, Male, 23, of Oshawa and Female, 33, of Cornwall, were taken into custody, charged with the following, and held in custody to await a bail hearing:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime x 2

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition x 2

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition x 2

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Carry concealed prohibited device or ammunition x 2

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose x 2

Breach of firearms regulation

Careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 3

Transport firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner x 3

Possession of property obtained by crime

Breach of prohibition order x 2

Possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with

Male was also charged with the following in addition to the above-mentioned charges:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Methamphetamine

Obstruct police

Identity fraud with intent to avoid arrest

Breach of release order x 10 (for failing to reside at a certain address, failing to remain in residence, possessing a weapon and ammunition, possessing drug paraphernalia, and possessing drugs)

Female was also charged with flight from police.

The CPS would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

