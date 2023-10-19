CPS Daily News: October 19, 2023

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Male, 39, of Akwesasne, was arrested on October 18th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on or about April 20th, 2023, the man rented equipment and never returned it to the business. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 18th, 2023, the man was located by the Ontario Provincial Police and taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on October 18th, 2023, and charged with assault. It is alleged that on September 3rd, 2023, the youth assaulted her father. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Male, 48, of no fixed address was arrested on October 18th, 2023, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged that on June 19th, 2020, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted an failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged that on June 19th, and August 1st, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to attend on both occasions. Warrants were issued on both dates. On August 29th, 2023, it is alleged the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to notify police within 24 hours of an address change. On this date, it is alleged that police attended his residence to execute the outstanding warrants and learned the man no longer lived at that address. An investigation ensued. On October 18th, 2023, the man was located, the warrants were executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 48 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

