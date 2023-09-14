CPS Daily News: September 14, 2023

BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER, OBSTRUCTION

Cornwall, ON – Male, 25, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 13th, 2023, and charged with two counts of breach of release order and obstruct peace officer. It is alleged that on September 7th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to live at a specific address and to remain in the residence between a specific time. On this date, a police investigation revealed the man was no longer living at the address specified on his release order. Furthermore, on September 13th, 2023, it is alleged that he was spotted by police and attempted to flee while police took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER

Cornwall, ON – Female, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on September 13th, 2023, and charged with one count of breach of release order. It is alleged that on September 11th, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not be with her boyfriend. On this date, a police investigation revealed the woman was with her boyfriend. On September 13th, 2023, the woman was located and taken into custody. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 39, of St. Eustache, Quebec, was arrested on September 13th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on April 25th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 13th, 2023, the man was located and taken into custody by police in Laval, and then turned over to members of CPS. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – A 30-year-old man was arrested on September 13th, 2023, and charged with two counts of assault, assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged that between the 1st and 31st day of August, 2023, the man pushed and kicked his girlfriend. Furthermore, it is alleged that on September 10th, 2023, the man punched his girlfriend and attempted to run her over with his vehicle. On September 12th, 2023, it is alleged the man punched his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 13th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Male, 46, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 13th, 2023, on the strength of a warrant and charged with breach of release order. It is alleged that on April 5th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on September 13th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between a certain time. On September 13th, 2023, the man was located outside of his residence during the time he was prohibited from being away. The warrant was executed, he was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER x4, THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 13th, 2023, and charged with four counts of breach of release order and one count of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on September 2nd, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to stay in his residence between a certain time. On this date, it is alleged the youth was outside of his house during the time where he was supposed to remain inside. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is alleged that on September 4th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. On this date, it is alleged that the youth was with the person he was prohibited from communicating with. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Furthermore, on September 4th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence between a certain time. On this date, it is alleged the youth stole property during the time period he was prohibited from being away from his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Furthermore on September 13th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence during a specific time. On this date, police located the youth during an unrelated occurrence, outside of his residence during the time he was prohibited from being away. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 50 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

