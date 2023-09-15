CPS Daily News: September 15, 2023

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth was arrested on September 14th, 2023, and charged with one count of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on August 10th, 2023, the youth attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth attended police headquarters on September 14th, 2023, to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACHES, DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on September 14th, 2023 and charges with four counts of breach of release order, one count of assault and mischief under $5000. It is alleged that on August 22nd, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend, and to not be within 150 meters of her residence. On this date, it is alleged that the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were called and an investigation ensued. Furthermore, it is alleged that on September 10th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not contact his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 150 meters of her residence. On this date, it is alleged the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and then attended her residence and damaged a window. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 14th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING, BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – Male, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 14th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant, and charged with theft under $5000 and two counts of breach of probation. It is alleged that on September 7th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged that On September 14th, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On this date, it is alleged that he attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 14th, 2023. The man was located, taken into custody, charged according, and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

