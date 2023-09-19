CPS Daily News: September 19, 2023

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old youth was arrested on September 14th, 2023, and charged with one count of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on August 10th, 2023, the youth attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth attended police headquarters on September 14th, 2023, to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACHES, DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man of Cornwall was arrested on September 14th, 2023 and charges with four counts of breach of release order, one count of assault and mischief under $5000. It is alleged that on August 22nd, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend, and to not be within 150 meters of her residence. On this date, it is alleged that the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence and communicated with her. Police were called and an investigation ensued. Furthermore, it is alleged that on September 10th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not contact his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 150 meters of her residence. On this date, it is alleged the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and then attended her residence and damaged a window. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 14th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING, BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – Male, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 14th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant, and charged with theft under $5000 and two counts of breach of probation. It is alleged that on September 7th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged that On September 14th, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On this date, it is alleged that he attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 14th, 2023. The man was located, taken into custody, charged according, and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old man was arrested on September 15th, 2023, and was charged with four counts of breach of probation. It is alleged that on September 15th, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders. The first order had the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, not contact or communicate with his ex-girlfriend, and to not be within 100 meters of his ex-girlfriend’s residence. The second order had the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Also on this date, it is alleged that the man was at his ex-girlfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 15th, 2023, the man was located and taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 38, of Long Sault, was arrested on September 15th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on September 12th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 15th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters for an unrelated matter and the warrant was executed. She was released to appear in court on October 5th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 43, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 16th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that between August 15th and September 14th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report to a probation officer upon his release from custody, and to notify the court or probation office of any change of address. He failed to do both and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 16th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on November 7th, 2023.

FRAUD, BREACH OF PROBATION, POSESSION OF SCHEDULED SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Male, 24, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 16th, 2023, and charged with three counts of breach of probation, one count of fraud under $5000, unauthorized use of credit card, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, and one count of possession of a scheduled substance. It is alleged that on August 7th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged that the man was in possession of a credit card that was obtained by crime and made unauthorized purchases. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged that on September 16th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and to not be in possession of any weapons. On this date, the man was located and taken into custody. During his arrest, ammunition and quantity of drugs were located. He was held for a bail hearing.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 16th, 2023, and charged with one count of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on September 16th, 2023, the youth attended a residence of someone known to him, and removed property without the occupant’s permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date.

ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 17th, 2023, and charged with assault. It is alleged that on September 15th, 2023, the youth threatened and then assaulted another person. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 17th, 2023, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date.

His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 54, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 18th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the man was scheduled to attend court on June 29th, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 18th, 2023, the man was located during an unrelated occurrence and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR PRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Female, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 18th, 2023, and charged with failing to re-attend for prints. It is alleged that on August 2nd, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted, and she failed to do so. On September 18th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 24th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 44, of Cornwall, was arrested on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that between October 24th and January 4th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to report to a probation officer within two work days of the completion of his sentence. He failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 18th, 2023, police located the man and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on October 24th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 18th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on June 6th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 18th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on October 24th, 2023.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 275 calls for service in the City of Cornwall since last Thursday (8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

