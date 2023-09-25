CPS Daily News: September 25, 2023

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old woman, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 23rd, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to comply with a probation order, and one count of failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that on September 23rd, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and a release order with the relevant condition to not contact her boyfriend. It is alleged that on this date, the woman attended her boyfriend’s residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 21, 2023.

ASSAULT, MISCHIEF, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Male, 52, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 23rd, 2023, and charged with assault with a weapon, mischief under $5000, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that on September 23rd, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On this date, the man threw an item at another individual – causing a minor injury, and he also damaged to that person’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2023.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on September 23rd, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that the woman took property from her ex-boyfriend without his permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 17th, 2023. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CAUSING A DISTURBANCE

Cornwall, ON – Male, 42, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 24th, 2023, and charged with causing a disturbance. It is alleged that on September 23rd, 2023, the man caused a disturbance in public place by screaming and shouting. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 9th, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, THREATS, SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 38-year-old man was arrested on September 24th, 2023, and charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and sexual assault. It is alleged that on September 24th, 2023, the man assaulted his common law partner, brandished a knife and threated to cause harm, and then sexually assaulted her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on September 24th, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged that between September 21st and 22nd, 2023, the youth was bound by an undertaking to remain within his residence during a specific time. During this time period, the youth left his residence on September 21st, and did not return until September 22nd, 2023. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was taken into custody and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth was arrested on September 24th, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged that on September 24th, 2023, the youth was bound by an undertaking with the relative condition to not leave his residence without parental supervision. On this date, the youth left his residence without permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 148 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

