CPS Daily News: September 27, 2023

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth of Cornwall was arrested on September 25th, 2023 and charged with three counts of failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that on September 25th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to remain in his residence at all times and to not communicate with a specific individual. On this date, it is alleged that the youth was outside of his residence and in the company of the person he is prohibited from contacting. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 12-year-old youth was arrested on September 25th, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to comply with a release order. It is alleged that on September 25th, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not be on a specific street within the city. On this date, it is alleged that the youth was located by police on the street he was prohibited from attending. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old man was arrested on September 25th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on September 21st, 2023, the man brandished a firearm, threatened to harm and demanded money from his father – who handed over his wallet. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 25th, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

THREATS, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Male, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 25th, 2023, and charged with failing to comply with probation, and uttering threats. It is alleged that on September 25th, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On this date, it is alleged the man threatened to cause harm to multiple individuals. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2023.

UTTERING THREATS, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Male, 42, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 25th, 2023, and charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon, and fail to comply with a release order. It is alleged that on September 25th, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On this date, it is alleged that the brandished a knife and swung it in the direction of the victims, and then threatened to cause harm to them. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old man from Ottawa was arrested and charged with criminal harassment and failing to comply with a probation order. It is alleged that on September 17th, 2020, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behavior. On the same date, it is alleged that the man repeatedly communicated with his ex-girlfriend, causing her to fear for her safety. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 26th, 2023, the man was in custody in Ottawa on unrelated matters, and Cornwall Police was contacted. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on October 31st, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 35, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 26th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on June 14th, 2022, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 26th, 2023, the man was in custody for an unrelated matter and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Male, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 26th, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on September 26th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street Business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying. He was taken into custody by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

