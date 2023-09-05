CPS Daily News: September 5, 2023

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-ol youth was arrested on August 31st, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged that on July 7th, 2023, the youth was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 31st, 2023, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING, BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER, BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – Female, 34, of Cornwall, was arrested on August 31st, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant, and charged with seven counts of breach of probation and four counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on June 20th, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific business. On this date, it is also alleged that the woman attended the business she was prohibited from attending, selected merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is alleged the on July 27th, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and to not attend a specific Ninth Street business. On this date, the woman attended the business she was prohibited from, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On August 19th, 2023, it is alleged that the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and to not attend a specific Second Street business. On this date, it is alleged she attended the business she was prohibited from, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged that on August 21st, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific Second Street business. On this date, it is alleged the woman attended the business she was prohibited from, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged that on August 26th, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged the woman attended a Second Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 31st, 2023, police located the woman and the warrant was executed. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 5th, 2023.

BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER

Cornwall, ON – Female, 40, was arrested on August 31st, 2023, and charged with one count of breach of release order. It is alleged that on August 23rd, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. On this date, the woman yelled at the person she was prohibited from contacting. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 31st, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on October 5th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 56, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 1st, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on January 7th, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 1st, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on September 21st, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT AND THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old man was arrested on September 1st, 2023, and charged with three counts of assault and one count of uttering threats. It is alleged that on March 15th, 2022, the man pushed his common-law partner. Furthermore, it is alleged that on September 24th, 2023, the man bit his common-law partner. It is also alleged that on April 21st, 2023, the man grabbed his common law partner. On August 29th, 2023, it is alleged the man threatened to damage his common-law partner’s property. Police were contacted regarding all of the allegations, and an investigation ensued. On September 1st, 2023, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on September 19th, 2023. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 2nd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on June 14th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 2nd, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. She was released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2023.

BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – Male, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 1st, 2023, and charged with four counts of breach of probation. It is alleged that on September first, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, not to communicate with a certain individual, not to attend a certain individual’s address, and to notify police of any address change. On September 1st, 2023, it is alleged that the man was at the residence of the individual he was prohibited from contacting. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Investigation revealed the man never notified police of his address change. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

DRUG WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – On September 1st, 2023, members of the Cornwall Police Service executed and warrant on a residence and arrested Male, 49, of Cornwall, and charged him with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, and Male, 32, of Cornwall, and charged him with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged that on September 1st, 2023, a search warrant was executed and a certain quantity of controlled substances were located along with items consistent with trafficking. Both men were taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH OF PEACE BOND, POSESSION OF A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Male, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 1st, 2023, and charged with one count of breach of peace bond and one count of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose. It is alleged that on April 24th, 2023, the man was bound by a peace bond with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged the man was involved in an altercation with another individual and brandished a knife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located on September 1st, 2023, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Male, 49, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 1st, 2023, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged that on August 11, 2020, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence. On this date, it is alleged the man left his residence without permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on November 17th, 2020, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 1st, 2023, the man was located and the warrants were executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS, BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old youth was arrested on September 2nd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with one count of break and enter. It is alleged that on June 17th, 2023, the youth broke into his parent’s residence and took a quantity of items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged that on July 6th, 2023, the youth was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 2nd, 2023, the youth was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions on the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, was arrested on September 2nd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on August 10th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 2nd, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. She was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 2nd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on June 13th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 2nd, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. She was released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2023.

BREACH OF RELEASE ORDER

Cornwall, ON – Female, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 2nd, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to comply with release order. It is alleged that on February 2nd, 2023, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to check in to a bail supervision program and failed to do so. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 2nd, 2023, the woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Male, 45, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 2nd, 2023, and charged with one count of shoplifting. It is alleged that on September 2nd, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 7th, 2023.

WARRANT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Male, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested on September 3rd, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with failing to comply with release order. It is alleged that on August 24th, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on September 3rd, 2023, the man was bound by a release order to reside at a certain address. The man was located and taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. A further investigation revealed the man no longer resides at the address he’s required to live at. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DRIVING WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Female, 28, of Akwesasne, was arrested on September 3rd, 2023, and charged with driving while prohibited. It is alleged that on September 3rd, 2023, the woman was bound by a prohibition order with the relevant condition to not operate a motor vehicle. On September 3rd, 2023, the woman was operating a motor vehicle and was taken into custody by Border Services Officers. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 24th, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Male, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 3rd, 2023, and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged that on March 22nd, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 3rd, 2023, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2023.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Female, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on September 4th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged that on July 27th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 4th, 2023, the woman was located and the warrant was executed. She was released to appear in court on October 10th, 2023.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, BREACH OF PROBATION

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old man of Cornwall, was arrested on September 4th, 2023, and charged with assault causing bodily harm and two counts of breach of probation. It is alleged that on September 4th, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date it is alleged the man assaulted his girlfriend causing her to sustain an injury. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on September 26th, 2023.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 277 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the long weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.