CPS Launches New “Paws on Patrol” Program

November 14, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 56 min on November 11, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By ktherriault
CPS Launches New “Paws on Patrol” Program
(Photo : CPS)

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is pleased to launch a new “neighbourhood watch” inspired program called “Paws on Patrol.”

Paws on Patrol is a community-based program that encourages dog walkers to be the eyes and ears of our neighbourhoods in an ongoing effort to prevent crime.

Many residents of Cornwall walk their dogs daily. By having these volunteers assist the CPS through keeping an eye out for suspicious or criminal activity, our police service can better assist and serve the public, while creating safer neighbourhoods.

Similar to the Neighbourhood Watch program, Paws on Patrol gives volunteers the ability to become more familiar with their neighbourhoods and recognize when something appears to be suspicious. While out during their regular walks with their four-legged friend, if they notice anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, they will have a direct line to police to report their findings.

“We are eager to see the launch of the Paws on Patrol program as a way to create safer neighbourhoods, while actively engaging residents,” said Sergeant Scott Coulter of the Crime Reduction & Community Partnerships Bureau. “This program demonstrates the importance of community mobilization and the need for police and the community to work together to prevent crime.”

Anyone interested in joining as a Paws on Patrol Program Volunteer can submit their interest on our website at www.cornwallpolice.com. All volunteers will be required to complete a Police Record Check and undergo a training program as an introduction to Paws on Patrol.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Former city councillor passes away
Local News

Former city councillor passes away

Dave Murphy was a proud lifetime Cornwall and area resident. He was a former two term city counsellor (2010-2018) and a member of several service clubs, not-for-profits or…

Agape Centre Receives $1,500 Donation from OPG
Local News

Agape Centre Receives $1,500 Donation from OPG

The Agape Centre is happy to announce that they have received a $1,500 donation from Ontario Power Generation's Corporate Citizenship…