CPS Launches New “Paws on Patrol” Program

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is pleased to launch a new “neighbourhood watch” inspired program called “Paws on Patrol.”

Paws on Patrol is a community-based program that encourages dog walkers to be the eyes and ears of our neighbourhoods in an ongoing effort to prevent crime.

Many residents of Cornwall walk their dogs daily. By having these volunteers assist the CPS through keeping an eye out for suspicious or criminal activity, our police service can better assist and serve the public, while creating safer neighbourhoods.

Similar to the Neighbourhood Watch program, Paws on Patrol gives volunteers the ability to become more familiar with their neighbourhoods and recognize when something appears to be suspicious. While out during their regular walks with their four-legged friend, if they notice anything out of the ordinary or suspicious, they will have a direct line to police to report their findings.

“We are eager to see the launch of the Paws on Patrol program as a way to create safer neighbourhoods, while actively engaging residents,” said Sergeant Scott Coulter of the Crime Reduction & Community Partnerships Bureau. “This program demonstrates the importance of community mobilization and the need for police and the community to work together to prevent crime.”

Anyone interested in joining as a Paws on Patrol Program Volunteer can submit their interest on our website at www.cornwallpolice.com. All volunteers will be required to complete a Police Record Check and undergo a training program as an introduction to Paws on Patrol.