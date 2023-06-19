CPS Missing Person, June 19, 2023

Kaylie Lyall-Sloan (Photo : Submitted photo)

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 13-year-old Kaylie Lyall-Sloan. The youth was last seen on the morning of June 19th, 2023.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

  • Approximately 5’11”
  • 110 lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black shorts, white Converse shoes and carrying a black backpack

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Kaylie Lyall-Sloan, please call dispatch at 613-932-2110.

