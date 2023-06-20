CPS Missing Person, June 20, 2023

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 16-year-old Christian Michaud. The youth was last seen on the evening of June 19th, 2023 in the area of McConnell Avenue and Second Street.

Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm his wellbeing and would like to speak to him or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

Approximately 5’6”

120 lbs

Short black hair

Last seen wearing black Adidas shorts, black t-shirt and red shoes.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Christian Michaud, please call dispatch at 613-932-2110.