CPS Releases 2022 Annual Report      

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is pleased to present its 2022 Annual Report.

The report was presented to the Cornwall Police Services Board at the June 1st, 2023 board meeting and subsequently approved.

The report highlights some of the major accomplishments of the CPS during 2022, including a summary of how the CPS is working towards its strategic objectives. Some of these initiatives include the introduction of a new neighbourhood watch program called, Paws On Patrol; the return of popular youth engagement events, such as the Youth Symposium and Bikes and Badges; enhanced services to the vulnerable sector as a result of the work of the Vulnerable Sector Mobile Acute Response Team; strengthened enforcement of opioid trafficking through the Joint Force Operation Antagonist; as well as ongoing effort in building trust and relationships with diverse communities.

“The compilation of the Annual Report each year truly demonstrates the commitment of our police service in working towards a safer Cornwall,” said Stephanie MacRae, Director of Corporate Strategy & Communications for the CPS. “2022 was a year that was still very impacted by the pandemic, yet despite this, the Cornwall Police Service was able to progress with so many new initiatives and advance our strategic priorities. We are grateful to both, our frontline staff and those who work behind the scenes, along with our deeply valued community partners who work collaboratively to help us achieve these goals and promote community safety.”

The report also includes the 2022 Crime Statistics. Despite a 7.8% increase in call volume from 2021 to 2022, the report demonstrates how both, violent crime and property crime offences saw a slight decrease from 2021. Community safety continues to remain a top priority for the CPS. The Service is eager to continue implementing new crime prevention strategies and initiatives that allow us to work collaboratively with the communities we serve towards our vision of, “A Safer Cornwall.”

The CPS welcomes members of the public to read the 2022 Annual Report, which serves as an important method of reporting back to the community.

To view the 2022 Annual Report, click here.