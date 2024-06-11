CPS teams up with Équité Association to combat auto theft

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has partnered with Équité Association, a not-for-profit working to eradicate insurance crime on behalf of the Canadian property and casualty insurance industry, to combat and prevent auto thefts in the Cornwall area.

Équité will play a crucial role in this partnership. Through data and analytics, vehicle identification and coordinated investigations, the collaboration aims to eradicate insurance fraud and auto theft. To mitigate the risk of becoming a victim of auto theft, Équité recommends using a layered approach including simple steps like keeping doors locked, installing visible or audible anti-theft devices, using vehicle immobilizers, and investing in tracking systems.

“The Cornwall area is particularly vulnerable to auto thefts, given our proximity to Montréal and Highway 401,” said CPS Deputy Chief Vincent Foy.

“In 2023, organized crime groups were believed to be involved in 82 occurrences involving stolen vehicles or attempted stolen vehicles,” he said. “This partnership will enhance our ability not only to prevent auto thefts, but also to enhance our investigations with the goal to continue making Cornwall a safer place.”

The CPS and Équité will work together to address auto theft investigations and recovery and also reach out to community through awareness initiatives. Vehicles stolen throughout the City of Cornwall have had an impact on our residents.

“With a vehicle stolen every five minutes in Canada, auto theft has reached crisis levels,” said Bryan Gast, VP, Investigative Services, Équité Association.

“The federal government’s recently announced National Action Plan on Combatting Auto Theft outlines comprehensive solutions, which include investments to support local law enforcement,” he said. “The problem of auto theft will not be fixed in isolation, which is why Équité Association continues to proudly support and collaborate with our partners in law enforcement, including the Cornwall Police Service, as we work together to ensure the safety of Ontario communities.”

Anonymous information can also be sent to Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

CPS MISSION

In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.