Desjardins Ontario Credit Union recognizes two students for their leadership

Ontario, March 1, 2024 – Desjardins Ontario Credit Union has awarded its first Leadership Scholarships. The credit union received many applications for its scholarships recognizing students for their community involvement and leadership on environmental, sustainable development, social and governance issues. The recipients are Aishah Salim and Diana Olivar.

Desjardins Ontario Credit Union is proud to award each of them a $5,000 scholarship for their ongoing dedication and commitment to their communities.

Aishah Salim is a student in the Conflict Studies and Human Rights program at the University of Ottawa. She is involved in many human rights initiatives in both the student and broader communities. Through her work with Engaged Communities, she has helped organize events to promote the rights of Black and Muslim people, as well as raised community awareness of the importance of social inclusion and respect for others.

Diana Olivar is a student in the Environmental Technician program at St. Lawrence College in Cornwall. Since arriving in Canada a little less than two years ago, Diana has proven to be an environmental leader. She has been actively involved with the St. Lawrence River Institute, as well as her school and community. She also volunteers for the City of Cornwall’s Adopt-a-Street program, which helps reduce litter in the city’s public spaces.

“We have motivated, committed young people who care about the environment and social issues and who want to ensure a bright future for generations to come. The selection committee members for the Desjardins Ontario Credit Union Leadership Scholarships were very impressed by the calibre of the projects young people are involved in,” said Martine Nolin, Director, Desjardins Ontario Credit Union.

The credit union would also like to remind students that the Desjardins scholarship application period is now open and runs until March 31.

Students can apply and receive up to two scholarships:

One of 25 scholarships of $1,500 awarded by random draw by Desjardins Ontario Credit Union

awarded by random draw by Desjardins Ontario Credit Union A Desjardins Foundation scholarship (ranging from $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the level of study) with winners selected by a jury

That means two chances to win!

Simply apply online at desjardins.com/scholarships.

About Desjardins Ontario Credit Union

Desjardins Ontario Credit Union is part of Canada’s largest cooperative financial group and has been doing business in Ontario for over 100 years. Desjardins Ontario Credit Union provides a full range of banking servicesi for everyone and every need. Thanks to its cooperative nature and financial strength, it shares a portion of its surplus earnings with its members. In 2023, the credit union awarded $13.7 million in community and individual member dividends and contributions to hundreds of projects in Ontario.