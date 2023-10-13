DPS Daily News: October 13, 2023

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Female, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 12th, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the on February 24th, and March 9th, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. Warrants were issued on both occasions. On October 12th, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrants were executed and she was released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Female, 36, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 12th, 2023, and charged with one count of failing to comply with an undertaking. It is alleged that on September 15th, 2023, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not communicate with a specific individual. On August 29th, 2023, in an unrelated investigation, the woman was spotted by police in the presence of the individual she is prohibited from communicating with. On October 12th, 2023, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2023.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Female, 24, of Cornwall, was arrested on October 12th, 2023, and charged with two counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged that on August 2nd and 5th, 2023, the woman attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without paying for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 12th, 2023, the woman was located during an unrelated matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2023.

THREATS, HARRASSMENT, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old man was arrested on October 12th, 2023, and charged with two counts of uttering threats, one count of criminal harassment, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and four counts of failing to comply with probation. It is alleged that between the 1st day of January and the first day of October, 2023, it is alleged the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to not possess, not to communicate with his ex-partner or be within 100 meters of where she is, and to keep the peace and be of behaviour. It is also alleged he was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not communicate with his ex-partner or be in possession of firearms. Between the same dates, it is alleged the man threatened to harm to his ex-partner on two separate occasions, engaged in conduct that made her fear for a her safety by driving by her residence. It is also alleged that between these dates, the man was in possession of firearms. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 12th, 2023, the man was located at the Port of Entry by Border Services Officers and turned over to members of CPS. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

