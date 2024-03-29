Faces of SD&G Bringing History to Life with QR Codes

March 29, 2024 — Changed at 17 h 25 min on March 20, 2024
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
Faces of SD&G Bringing History to Life with QR Codes
Chelsea Brown demonstrates the QR Code technology at her grandmother Florence Brown's tombstone. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall, Ontario – At just 12 years old, Chelsea Brown discovered her passion for genealogy and history, spending countless hours in the Cornwall Room at the library. Her fascination with the past has evolved into a groundbreaking business, Faces of SD&G, which aims to connect the community with its ancestors and bring local history to life.

“I was only 12 years old when I got into genealogy by my grandmother’s hands,” Brown recalls. “I spent 5 or 6 years in the Cornwall Room at the library every weekend. Genealogy and history have always been a life passion of mine, and I knew I wanted to make a difference in Cornwall and bring this town’s history more to life.”

In late 2019, Brown created the Faces of SD&G Facebook group, where community members can share old photos of ancestors and potentially discover unknown family connections. “My goal was to create an online photo album of all the people that made SD&G what it is today,” she explains.

Brown’s dedication to preserving the past has led her to a unique business venture: introducing QR codes for gravestones, memorial benches, plaques, and cremation stones. This innovative approach allows visitors to scan a code with their smartphones and learn about the lives and view photos of their departed loved ones, transforming cemetery visits into educational experiences.

“With the simple scan of a code, you can visit your passed loved ones in a new way and learn about their lives,” Brown says. “I hope this will change how we memorialize loved ones for years to come.”

As Faces of SD&G continues to grow, Brown, now 28, is eager to collaborate with other businesses and individuals who share her passion for history and genealogy. Her vision is to create a lasting legacy that honours the stories of those who came before us and ensures that their memories are cherished for generations to come.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

POLICE BLOTTER
Local News

POLICE BLOTTER

SHOPLIFTING Cornwall, ON – Padocia Cornelius, 37, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 27, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 14, 2024, the…

Green Thumbs Unite at Transition into Spring
Local News

Green Thumbs Unite at Transition into Spring

Cornwall, Ontario - Transition Into Spring 2024, held at the Benson Centre in Cornwall on March 16, celebrated the arrival of the gardening…