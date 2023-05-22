The annual Fish for a Cure tournament was held this month to benefit the Alzheimer Society. The tournament raised $3,500 for the local Society.

Every year, the first Saturday of May marks the start of pike fishing season. And every year, fisher people gather from all over the region to participate in the Fish for a Cure tournament. This year, there were 104 people in attendance on May 6th, a beautiful sunny Saturday morning and afternoon.

Every participant left with a prize and cash prizes were awarded to the people who caught heaviest fish. This year, the top catch weighed over 12 lbs. The River Institute was also present at the event, weighing in the fish and capturing data on the health of the fish caught.

Proceeds for the event were given to the Alzheimer’s Society of Cornwall & District.