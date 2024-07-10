The Raisin Region and South Nation conservation authorities are flood watch warnings as the region experiences fallout from Hurricane Beryl.

Water levels and flows are currently normal for this time of year in the watersheds. The anticipated rainfall Wednesday continuing into Thursday morning will result in increased water levels and flows in rivers, similar to those observed during the spring freshet.

All rivers and streams across the jurisdiction may experience high water levels, fast flowing water and slippery or unstable banks. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas.

In North Glengarry there is a high risk of water backing up in areas typically susceptible to spring flooding downstream of Mill Pond. The water levels of Loch Garry, Middle Lake, and Mill Pond are being actively managed. Sudden increases in dam outflow may be necessary under the forecast weather conditions.