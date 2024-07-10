Flood watch

July 10, 2024 at 10 h 25 min
Reading time: 30 s
By Richard Mahoney
Comment count:

The Raisin Region and South Nation conservation authorities are flood watch warnings as the region experiences fallout from Hurricane Beryl.

Water levels and flows are currently normal for this time of year in the watersheds. The anticipated rainfall Wednesday continuing into Thursday morning will result in increased water levels and flows in rivers, similar to those observed during the spring freshet.
All rivers and streams across the jurisdiction may experience high water levels, fast flowing water and slippery or unstable banks. Flooding is possible in low-lying areas.
In North Glengarry there is a high risk of water backing up in areas typically susceptible to spring flooding downstream of Mill Pond. The water levels of Loch Garry, Middle Lake, and Mill Pond are being actively managed. Sudden increases in dam outflow may be necessary under the forecast weather conditions.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Asylum seekers must move by July 31

The 537 asylum seekers living at the Dev Hotel and Conference Centre in Cornwall will have to move out by the end of the month after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship…