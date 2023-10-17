Former Cornwall Curling Club Fire

Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) responded to a fire in a vacant building on Amelia St. at 11:50 pm on October 13, 2023. The building was once the former Cornwall Curling Club.

Cornwall Fire Services initially responded with 10 firefighters and 4 vehicles; a 2nd alarm was declared, bringing 6 additional off-duty firefighters and 2 additional vehicles to the scene. A subsequent 2 other off-duty firefighters were called in to assist in gaining control of the fire.

First arriving firefighters were met with heavy smoke conditions; an exterior fire attack was conducted due to safety concerns with the structure.

Firefighters worked diligently to bring the fire under control; damage was mitigated to the front portion of the building. “The safety of our community is our utmost priority, and I commend the efforts of our firefighters in preventing further spread of this fire.” Deputy Chief Woods.

Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services were on the scene as a precaution; however, there were no reported injuries.

The investigation to determine the origin and cause has been initiated by the Cornwall Fire Service Fire Prevention Division in conjunction with the Cornwall Police Service.

Cornwall Fire Services would like to remind residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms and a fire escape plan in emergencies.