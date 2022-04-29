Furniture Partners now official open on Montreal Rd

It’s getting more convenient than ever to upcycle and upgrade your home décor. Through a partnership between the Agapè Centre and Habitat for Humanity, Furniture Partners held its grand opening on Friday, April 22, 2022 on Montreal Road.

“We have all secondhand furniture in here, so anything that needs a little upcycling, or maybe a bit of repair. But, it’s stuff that is still too good to go to the landfill,” said the executive director of the Agapè Centre, Lisa Duprau. Proceeds from furniture sales will go directly towards both organizations, who aim to house and feed the homeless.

“Our tagline is feeding and housing our community,” said Duprau. “We encourage everyone to come check out what we have and find their newest treasure.”

Furniture Partners has now been operating for just over a month, but today marked the official grand opening. A ribbon cutting ceremony with Mayor Grand was attended by both MP Eric Duncan, MPP Jim McDonnel.

The collaboration also involved support from the city of Cornwall, as well as contributions from the community and events like the Ghost Walk for charity.

The partnership comes at a good time for the city, which is aiming to help resident divert waste from the landfill as part of its broader waste management strategy. People are encouraged to take advantage of the chance to breath new life into their old, gently used furniture and housewares.

Anyone interested in donating items should still donate them to either the Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 1400 Vincent Massey Dr., or at the Agapè Centre at 40 Fifth St. W. The new store is not able to accept large donations.

Furniture Partners is open Tuesday to Saturday from 9:30 am to 5:00 pm.