Gardeners Dig Spring Plant Sale

The Cornwall & District Horticultural Society held its Spring Plant Sale outside on May 25, at 1304 Lisieux Street, behind Ste. Therese Hall. The event featured a variety of donated local plants, garden items, books, and baked goods, with all proceeds supporting the group’s community projects.

Bill Kingston, President of the Horticultural Society, expressed his excitement about the event. “This is our premier event that fundraises for the horticultural society, and then we use that money to give back and do local projects in the community,” he said.

Kingston noted the enthusiastic turnout, saying, “It’s been amazing. People are really devoted to gardening and horticulture. In fact, we were supposed to open at 9 o’clock; when we started setting up at 7:30 am, there were already people here looking through plants, trying to find something to put in their gardens.”

The next meeting of the Cornwall & District Horticultural Society will take place on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at 6:45 p.m. at Ste. Therese Hall. Leslie Anne McDonald from Munroe’s Mills Flower Co. will discuss cut flowers and flower arranging.

For more information about the Cornwall & District Horticultural Society, visit their website: https://gardenontario.org/society-listing/entry/2410/