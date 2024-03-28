Green Thumbs Unite at Transition into Spring

Cornwall, Ontario – Transition Into Spring 2024, held at the Benson Centre in Cornwall on March 16, celebrated the arrival of the gardening season with a focus on community and sustainability. The event featured vendors, workshops, and activities for children.

Melanie Ayotte, the volunteer coordinator for the event, highlighted the day’s focus. “Today is a celebration of spring, community, sustainability, and the new gardening season. We have a seed market sponsored by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall, where children can take home seeds for free. It’s a great turnout with an amazing team of volunteers,” Ayotte shared.

Matthew Lalonde, co-founder of Cornerstone Organics, a family-run farm near Long Sault, shared their innovative farming approach. “At our farm, we have tilapia whose water feeds the nutrients to our plants in the greenhouse,” Lalonde explained, showcasing the interconnectedness of nature and sustainable farming. The large turnout showcased local engagement with green initiatives.