Hampton Inn by Hilton Opens New Hotel in Cornwall

Choose Cornwall

Cornwall, Ontario – Hampton Inn by Hilton has opened a four-story hotel on Vincent Massey Drive, easily accessible to travellers on Highway 401 or crossing at Cornwall’s international border crossing. The brand-new hotel features 80 modern and spacious guest rooms.

“In addition to its proximity to both Montreal and Ottawa, Cornwall offers a vibrant and diverse community offering the perfect blend for the leisure and corporate traveler alike. We are excited to contribute to the growth of this thriving community with the opening of its first Hilton hotel,” said Shannon Gareau, General Manager. “Our hotel will provide the highest level of customer service to our guests and our team looks forward to being an active business partner in the Cornwall community.”

Additional hotel amenities include a complimentary daily hot and cold breakfast buffet, indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, boardroom for small meetings and events, Treats market, complimentary Wi-Fi, fax and copy services, outdoor patio and BBQ area and ample free parking.

About Hampton Inn Cornwall

Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall is owned and was developed by Cornwall Hospitality Inc. It is located at 1757 Vincent Massey Drive, nearby amenities such as the Benson Centre, Cornwall Civic Centre, and Archie’s Golf Centre. The Seaway International Bridge to USA, Downtown Cornwall and the Cornwall Business Park are all just a short drive away. For more information or to make reservations, call 613-932-9399 or visit:

Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall

Hampton by Hilton serves quality-driven and value-conscious travelers at more than 2,900 properties in 38 countries and territories around the globe. The brand continues to lead its segment by providing guests with high quality, thoughtfully designed accommodations and amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi and free hot breakfast. Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay

Hampton Inn by Hilton Cornwall and dozens of other businesses were profiled in the 2023 Year in Review report from Cornwall Economic Development. To see the presentation, please follow this link: