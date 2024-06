The Cornwall Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing youths.

Owen Masson-Belanger (7) and Kale Masson-MacPhee (9) were last seen this morning in the area of Vimy Street (in between Pitt and Sydney Street). They are wearing shorts and jackets.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the CPS at 613-932-2110.