Highlights from the South Dundas Council meeting held December 11, 2023.

2024 Water / Wastewater Budget

The Water/Wastewater draft budget was presented by the South Dundas Finance team. Treasurer, Julie Stewart, explained that Water distribution and wastewater collection are fully funded by user rates, and includes costs for staffing, operations, and capital. Reserve contributions for water is at $487K and $336K for the Wastewater systems in Morrisburg, Iroquois and Williamsburg. These contribution totals are well below the annual targets which are outlined in the Asset Management Plan (2022). To attempt to meet these targets, annual increases to the rates will need to continue, to have the funds available for infrastructure needs.

The 2024 operating expenditures, which excludes capital and reserve transfers, are up by $113,926, or 4.36% over 2023. The proposed budget will provide for the ongoing treatment and delivery of water and wastewater, ensuring these critical systems remain safe, reliable, and financially stable. In the spring of 2023, Council approved a 4% increase in water rates for Iroquois and Morrisburg. Councillor Ward requested that the 2024 rates for Williamsburg wastewater will be reviewed early in the new year. A by-law for approval of the 2024 Water and Wastewater Budget will be brought forward at a future Council meeting.

For more information, contact Julie Stewart, Treasurer or Shawn Mason, Deputy Treasurer at 613-543-2673.

Council Approves Fire Truck Purchase

Council received a report from Acting Fire Chief, Jeremy Alldred-Hughes, requesting Council approval for purchasing a new Fire Pumper Tanker. A Request for Proposal was released in October for the provisional purchase, and two submissions were received. Council approved the purchase of a Pumper Tanker from Battleshield Fire Trucks in the amount of $730,336.00 plus HST and delivery charges.

Battery Storage Facility Decisions

Two Battery Storage Facility projects were brought forward to Council earlier this fall. Since that time, there have been two delegations to Council, two public information sessions and a Committee of the Whole meeting where the scope of the proposed projects, benefits and risks were evaluated and discussed. “I challenge any community, no other municipality has spent as much time and effort with their staff and ourselves, looking at these projects. No stone was left unturned” stated Mayor Broad.

Municipal Planning Consultant, Stephanie Morin, provided an overview of both projects. The location which EDP Renewables is proposing is tile-drained, prime agricultural land. According to Ontario Farmland Trust, Ontario has lost 2.8 million acres (18%) of its farmland to non-agricultural land uses like aggregate mining and urbanization. According to Statistics Canada (2021), Ontario is losing 319 acres of farmland every day. Ultimately, the highest and best use of the subject lands are for agricultural purposes. The landowner has put significant investment into the lands, the lands are Class 2-3 farmland, and it is part of well-established prime agricultural area.

The Potentia Renewables proposal is located outside of class 1-3 soils, away from sensitive land uses. It would be visually screened by a noise wall and dense forest. Additionally, while it does not avoid actively farmed lands, it does avoid a section of tile drained lands. Potentia satisfied staffs primary questions and concerns related to the known risks.

Ultimately, South Dundas Council chose not to support either proposal. “I stand behind the team, on whatever they want to do. I will support them in that way, and tomorrow will be a new day no matter what.” and Mayor Broad noted.

EV Power Stations

Jule Power representatives, Brian Bradford and Lara Coombs, presented a delegation to Council, proposing to install two or four EV Chargers at no cost to the Municipality of South Dundas. The following possible locations were proposed: Morrisburg Arena, Morrisburg Plaza, Iroquois Plaza, Iroquois Civic Centre, Justice Building, Matilda Hall, and the Williamsburg Library Branch.

Jule Power indicated they would pay a monthly fee of $100 per parking space, provide full operating and maintenance costs, electricity costs, and property and equipment insurance. “This program is really focusing on smaller communities to ensure equal capability across Ontario,” noted Bradford. Staff will bring a future report to Council with additional information including insurance details.

Other Items

Morrisburg Lions Club

The Morrisburg Lions Club is looking for Council support for the municipality to provide insurance and enter into a sublease agreement with the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services, for Park Lands east of Morrisburg. This land would be used for a trail network. Staff will be investigating further.

O.P.P. Community Watch Program

Sgt James Blanchette gave an overview of a community watch program which consists of a partnership between the community and the police. Staff will be investigating further to determine if there is an interest in the community and report back to Council.

Rideau St. Lawrence Morrisburg Branch Closure

On December 6, 2023, staff received communication from Rideau St Lawrence Utilities, giving notice to the Municipality, that it is terminating the lease for the office space at the Morrisburg Justice Building. It is confirmed that the RSL office in the Justice Building will be closed as of December 31, 2023.

Willbruck Drive Speed Limit

Correspondence was received from residents of Ault Island expressing concern about the current 60KPH speed limit on Willbruck Drive. Council approved by-law 2023-100, to reduce the speed limit to 40 KPH.

Canada Day Festivities

Council has approved the use of Municipal property, for helicopter rides as part of the 2024 Canada Day festivities.

Upcoming Meetings

Regular Council Meeting: January 10, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

Regular Council Meeting: January 24, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

2024 Budget Meetings: January 15, 2023, at 5:30 p.m.; January 16, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. (if required)

For more information, contact Tia Fraser-Dupuis, Corporate Services Coordinator at 613-543-2673 ext. 4772 or 613-577-3157.