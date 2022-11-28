Installation of St. Lawrence River Ice Booms

November 28, 2022 — Changed at 10 h 16 min on November 28, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by Ontario Power Generation
Installation of St. Lawrence River Ice Booms
(Photo : OPG)

Notice of Work for River Users

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is advising water users on the St. Lawrence River that ice booms will be installed in narrow stretches of the river, starting on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Ice booms are chain and wood devices used to promote the formation of a smooth sheet of ice on the river. The smooth sheet helps to mitigate ice flow and ice jamming during winter months. The booms are placed in the river off Galop Island, in the North Channel, near Johnstown and at Prescott.

The annual installation of ice booms takes place in the same narrow reaches of the St. Lawrence River every fall. They are removed in the spring once the ice has melted, and ahead of the St. Lawrence Seaway shipping season.

All users of the river should take extra caution in the narrow reaches where the boom installation work is being performed.

OPG would also like to remind all users of the river to take every precaution around dams and generating stations. To learn more about water safety, please visit opg.com/watersafety.

