INVESTIGATION UPDATE – WITNESSES SOUGHT

In the evening of September 16th, 2023. Cornwall Police responded to call to a hospitality establishment in the area of Vincent Massey, after receiving multiple reports of hearing gunfire.

Upon arrival, police located a male who had sustained a gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The male was identified as a 37-year-old male from Cornwall. Next of kin has been notified. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is progressing and police are following up on multiple sources of information at this time. Investigators of the Criminal Investigation Division are seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information that has not yet spoken to police is urged to contact D/Cst. Jeff Wannamaker at 613-932-2110, extension: 2771, or to call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

There is no threat to public safety.