Former Canadian Ambassador Isabelle Hudon Champions Women’s Entrepreneurship at International Women’s Day Luncheon

Cornwall, ON – At the International Women’s Day luncheon on March 7, 2024, Isabelle Hudon, CEO of BDC, delivered a powerful message to women entrepreneurs, emphasizing the need for courage, ambition, and visibility in the business world.

With a distinguished career that includes serving as Ambassador of Canada to France and Monaco and holding leadership positions at Sun Life Financial, Ms. Hudon brought a wealth of experience and insight.

The event, hosted by the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre and Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with BDC Canada, celebrated and supported women-owned businesses in the region. Held at the Ramada Cornwall, the well attended luncheon provided a platform for networking, insights, and inspiration.

In an interview before her speech, Hudon stressed the importance of female entrepreneurship in a community like Cornwall, where entrepreneurship is thriving. “It was important to be with womenentrepreneurs in a community where entrepreneurship is booming. My colleagues said you need to come to Cornwall. Today, I wanted to deliver the message that change needs courage, courage needs ambition, and ambition needs more women,” Hudon stated.

The event also featured an engaging panel discussion with Isabelle Hudon, Carma Williams, Shelbie Ladoucer-Etukudo, and Kelly Back, addressing various questions and topics related to women in business.

Shauna Baggs from the Cornwall SDG Business Enterprise Centre emphasized the significance of supporting women-owned businesses. “Supporting women-owned businesses is crucial for the economic growth of ourcommunity. We believe that by providing resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities, we can help women entrepreneurs thrive,” Baggs stated in a media release.

“This luncheon is a fantastic opportunity for women in our community to connect, learn, and empower one another,” added Angela Bero, General Manager of the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce.

The International Women’s Day Luncheon is a reminder of the collective effort needed to empower women entrepreneurs and encourage them to reach new heights.