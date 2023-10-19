Kinsmen Club Donates to CCH Foundation

October 19, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 07 min on October 17, 2023
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall
Comment count:
Kinsmen Club Donates to CCH Foundation
(L-R) (Kinsmen) Wes Libbey, (Kinsmen) Shane Eitzen, (C.C.H.F. Executive Director) Amy Gillespie, (C.C.H. Emergency Dept. Physician) Dr. Celine Lemire, (Kinsmen) Rick Shaver, (Kinsmen) Darryl Adams (Photo : Kinsmen Club of Cornwall)

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.   To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

  • Relief of Poverty;
  • Advancement of Education;
  • Culture and the Arts;
  • Health and Welfare;
  • Enhancement of Youth;
  • Enhancement of Public Safety and;
  • Community Service.

As part of our “health & welfare” category, we are pleased to announce a donation of $20,000 to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation providing a life saving “Glidescope Intubator” for the emergency department trauma unit.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible.  TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market) and our other fundraising events.

