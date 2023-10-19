Kinsmen Club Donates to CCH Foundation

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Safety and;

Community Service.

As part of our “health & welfare” category, we are pleased to announce a donation of $20,000 to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation providing a life saving “Glidescope Intubator” for the emergency department trauma unit.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market) and our other fundraising events.