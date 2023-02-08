Kinsmen Club Donates to Centre Charles Emile Claude

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today’s donation of $ 2,500 to Centre Charles Emile Claude falls under the public safety strategic priority of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their primary purpose is to provide programs for the enhancement of public safety at the community level. These services are usually offered to the whole community.

Today’s donation will allow for the creation of a portable recreative park. Centre Charles Emile Claude provides physical, recreational, social, community engagement activities, intellectual development and more to French speaking seniors aged 50 and over. They operate from 146b Chevrier avenue in Cornwall Ontario. The funds are to create a portable recreative park on the empty land on our property.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.