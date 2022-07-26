Kinsmen donation of $40,000 to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation.

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Over the last year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. Today’s donation falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy. All community applications received were reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and a budget for the year was established. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site https://www.cornwallkin.com/

Today we are pleased to announce the 2021/2022 donation of $40,000 to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation.

“Thank you again for the amazing donation, we are so grateful for our Kinsmen club for their generous support.”

“Wow. Our CCHF team is continually humbled by our incredible community. Warm thanks to our Kinsmen Club of Cornwall for presenting us with a $40,000 cheque this week.”

“ These funds will help purchase a mobile ECG machine and a state-of-the-art CPR device for emergency resuscitation and trauma cases. Thanks to donors like our Kinsmen, CCH’s healthcare workers can help keep our community healthy.”

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.