Library closing for Professional Development Days

November 26, 2022 — Changed at 9 h 50 min on November 23, 2022
Cornwall Public Library will be closed for two days for professional development training on November 30 and December 1.

The book drop will remain open as well as the Library’s Novel Branch located at the Benson Centre where you can borrow books from the kiosk near the front entrance. Our online library is available 24/7 for books, movies, and music! Items can be renewed using your library account as well. Visit us at www.library.cornwall.on.ca.

Regular opening hours will resume on Friday, December 2 at 9:30 a.m.

