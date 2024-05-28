Man dies after being struck by vehicle

May 28, 2024 at 19 h 28 min
By Richard Mahoney
The Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police detachment is investigating the death of a 40-year-old Cornwall man who was killed late Monday after being struck by a vehicle on County Road 12 in South Stormont.

The collision occurred shortly before midnight when the man, who laying on the road, was hit by a commercial vehicle. He was confirmed deceased at the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident and/or have security or dashcam footage is asked to call 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

