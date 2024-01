Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 15-year-old Korbynn Tyo.

He was last seen today (Saturday) at 4 p.m. at his residence. He was wearing a black Oakley winter jacket, black hood, blue jeans and black & green Adidas shoes.

DESCRIPTION:

Approximately 5-foot-11

Approximately 150 lbs.

Medium build

Grey eyes

Short brown hair

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Korbynn Tyo, please call dispatch at 613-932-2110