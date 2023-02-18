If you have not already heard, a special event, the Mother Daughter Masquerade Ball, is taking place February 26th in the elegant salons at the Cornwall Civic Complex. This is a day where mothers and daughters come together to celebrate that special bond. “This will be an event unlike anything else in our community,” states Lisa Runions. It will give mothers and daughters a chance to create memories that will last a life time.”

Although there are many featured activities on the day of the Ball, it’s the mothers and daughters who will be the main focus. Whether they come in costume or come as they are, they are the real stars of the event. Dress up in your favourite cartoon, Halloween or Disney character. The skies the limit. But along with all the great things this event will bring to the community, we guarantee that all involved will have a wonderful experience that they will never forget while helping local community groups. Our hopes are that this event will become a tradition for years to come.

At present, we have had people ask us if they can bring their older daughters, who want to share in this special event. So, we are asking all who attend, to show their whimsical side. Let their inner child materialize and join in with their daughters in some of the many fun activities. And before you ask, yes, we have a few fathers who are also bringing their daughters, and we have a few young gents who will be joining in. Although the main focus is for Mothers and Daughters, we will not be discouraging others who may want to attend. So, Grand’Mere, why don’t bring your granddaughter?

What if you don’t have a mask, no problem. Just go to our art table where you can create your very own unique and stylish masquerade mask. Additionally, there are fun games, an original dance challenge, and Dancing Fun with the Dance Stars as well as the many fun characters you will meet. But the fun doesn’t stop there. Do you like music? Well, we have fun songs with Rebecca and Mitch, as well as a mesmerizing Pizazz Magic Show, meet our fortune teller Lady Paula, an aesthetics booth for manicures by Aesthetics by Courtney, The Runway Walk, and scenic backdrops for photo ops. Each child receives a party bag with lots of treats and prizes and a chance to win wonderful door prizes and much more.

This year, the event itself also serves as a fundraiser for a local youth group, Dream Maker Young Peoples’ Theatre, a group that has given thousands of local young people a chance to perform in different plays and musicals.

Feb 26 at 1:00 pm!!! Cornwall Civic Complex.

Tickets on sale at Melody Music or by e-transfer to lisa.runions99@gmail.com

For more information call 613-932-3510

Join the Ball Group – https://www.facebook.com/groups/886905305840905