MP Duncan Welcomes Back Tax Clinic for 2023

February 7, 2023 — Changed at 9 h 49 min on February 7, 2023
Provided by the Office of MP Eric Duncan
Free Tax Clinic Set by Appointment, Bookings Open Now

With tax season fast approaching, Member of Parliament Eric Duncan has announced the return of his local volunteer income tax clinic. The clinic operates by appointment starting in late February and appointments can be booked by calling MP Duncan’s Constituency Office at 1-888-805-2513.

“For years, modest income residents have appreciated this free tax clinic service by our wonderful volunteers,” said MP Duncan. “Last year, we were proud to help over 4,000 taxpayers in our community complete their income tax returns in an easy and timely manner.”

To qualify for our free service, an individual must earn less that $35,000 annually or $45,000 if filing as a couple, and the returns must be simple in nature. Complicated returns are not eligible for the program:

  • self-employed or have employment expenses
  • have business or rental income and expenses
  • have capital gains or losses
  • filed for bankruptcy in the tax year; or
  • completing a tax return for a deceased person

The volunteer-based tax clinic is being hosted at MP Duncan’s constituency office at 691 Brookdale Avenue, Unit C (in the International Business Plaza just south of the traffic circle).

