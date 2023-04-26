Nominations for YourTV Youth Achievement Awards Open Until May 5th

The deadline is nearing to submit a nomination for the YourTV Youth Achievement Awards, powered by the Optimist Club of Cornwall. From now until May 5th, anyone can use the online nomination form to nominate a deserving youth from Cornwall, South Stormont, or South Glengarry.

“This is truly my favourite event of the year,” says Optimist Club of Cornwall Past President Terry Muir. “Our members also look forward to it, and we fundraise throughout the year for prizes. The Optimist Club is all about serving youth in our community, and what better way than to recognize those making a difference in our community?”

Nominations can be made in three categories: At My Best, Giving Back, and Kindness Is Cool.

The four grade levels open for nominations are 4 to 6, 7 to 8, 9 to 10, and 11 to 12.

Once the nominations are closed, a Selection Committee of community leaders will review the nominations and select award recipients. Winners will be invited to the televised awards ceremony on Thursday, June 8th, which will be held at the Civic Complex after one year at the Optimist Clubhouse and two years being held virtually. A complementary pre-show reception will be held for nominators, nominees, and their families.

“Our staff and volunteers look forward to this event every year,” says YourTV Producer, Gabriel Riviere-Reid, “The pride on the finalists faces when they go up and get their award says it all, as does the excitement of their family members cheering them on. It’s just a feel-good event that reminds us the future is bright because we have so many youth making a difference now, and will no doubt continue to do so.”