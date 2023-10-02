Ontario Awarding Victim Support Grant to Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry — The Ontario government is investing more than $4 million across the province to help support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence/domestic violence, human trafficking, and child exploitation. The funding is being delivered through the Victim Support Grant program and includes $100,000 for Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, $100,000 for Cornwall Police Service, and $100,000 for OPP Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Detachment.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service will work on the Human Trafficking and IPV Mobilization Project. This project is of sensitive nature.

Cornwall Police Service will build upon its existing Project Circuit Breaker that provides crucial support and services to victims of human trafficking (HT) and intimate partner violence. Project Power Generator initiatives with community partners will include adding a therapist with expertise in HT trauma, as well as improving resource information, victim navigation supports and education, and trauma-informed training for frontline police officers and employees of several partner organizations.

OPP Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment will be working on The Victim Response Partnership Initiative. The Victim Response Partnership Initiative is a collaborative approach to enhance responses by police, justice, youth, community and social service partners when dealing with victims of intimate partner violence, human trafficking, and child exploitation. Funding will be used for police officer and community partner training, a victim advocate to support victims, completing a victim-centered interview room, and to increase public awareness.

“I am thrilled to know that Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Cornwall Police Service, and OPP Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment will be receiving this grant to help support victims of intimate partner violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, and child exploitation,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “This funding will help the police services and partner organizations provide the support that victims and survivors need.”

“Support for victims and survivors is a crucial first step to recovery,” said Solicitor General Michael Kerzner. “This important grant is part of our government’s plan to combat violent crime on our streets and ensure that victims are not left behind.”

The Victim Support Grant (VSG) is part of Ontario’s Guns, Gangs and Violence Reduction Strategy and complements the province’s $307 million Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy, 2020-2025 and Combating Human Trafficking Act, 2021.