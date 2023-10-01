Ontario Investing to Find Long-Term Housing for Asylum Claimants

Office of Nolan Quinn, MPP Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry
Ontario Investing to Find Long-Term Housing for Asylum Claimants
We have seen a growing number of asylum seekers arriving in Ontario in need of a range of critical supports, including a safe place to live.

Premier Ford announced that Ontario is investing $42 million through the Canada Ontario Housing Benefit (COHB) program to support impacted municipalities across the province in providing urgent assistance to a rapidly growing number of asylum claimants.

The City of Cornwall was allocated $249,800.

News Release: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1003523/ontario-investing-to-find-long-term-housing-for-asylum-claimants

 

