Premier Ford announced that Ontario is investing $42 million through the Canada Ontario Housing Benefit (COHB) program to support impacted municipalities across the province in providing urgent assistance to a rapidly growing number of asylum claimants.

The City of Cornwall was allocated $249,800.

News Release: https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1003523/ontario-investing-to-find-long-term-housing-for-asylum-claimants