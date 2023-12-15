Ontario Supporting Small, Rural and Northern Communities Local Infrastructure Funding Will Help Create Jobs And Support Economic Growth In Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry

MPP Nolan Quinn

December 14, 2023

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry – The Ontario government is investing $9,075,208 to help renew and rehabilitate critical infrastructure in all of Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry. The funding is being delivered through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) and is part of the government’s plan to support economic growth and job creation.

“Our government continues to support rural communities and here in Eastern Ontario, we are receiving critical funding in Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry,” said Nolan Quinn, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “The funding from the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund will allow our communities to renew and recondition critical infrastructure which in turn can help create jobs to support the economy. This much needed funding will help with our roads, bridges, water, and wastewater projects. Congratulations to Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry municipalities on their allocations.”

Cornwall – $4,392,772

North Stormont – $323,432

South Stormont – $845,671

North Dundas – $468,203

South Dundas – $588,108

South Glengarry – $582,530

United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry – $1,874,492

In 2024, the government will allocate $400 million in OCIF funding to help 425 small, rural and northern communities pay for critical infrastructure projects, including road, bridge, water, and wastewater projects. If necessary, a community may accumulate its funding for up to five years to address larger infrastructure projects.

“Small, rural and northern communities need stable funding for their unique infrastructure needs and to provide safe and reliable services,” said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “That’s why our government continues to provide funding, especially during these challenging economic times. Our investments in community infrastructure are helping to create jobs, build stronger local economies, and lay the foundation for a stronger, more resilient Ontario for generations to come.”

OCIF provides funding for local infrastructure projects in communities with populations under 100,000, as well as all rural and northern communities. Funding allocations are based on a formula that takes into account the different needs and economic conditions of each community.

QUICK FACTS

In 2023, the Ontario government provided $400 million in funding through OCIF to 425 communities.

The government doubled its annual investment for OCIF to nearly $2 billion over five years in 2022 to support more local infrastructure projects in small, rural and northern communities.

As announced in Ontario’s 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government is also protecting communities and unlocking new housing opportunities by investing $200 million over three years to help municipalities repair, rehabilitate and expand critical water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Eligible municipalities will be able to nominate housing-enabling water and wastewater projects in early 2024 through the new Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund.

The 2023 Ontario Economic Outlook and Fiscal Review: Building a Strong Ontario Together continues the government’s responsible, targeted approach, providing the flexibility needed to help address ongoing economic uncertainty and build critical infrastructure in growing communities, while laying a strong fiscal foundation for future generations.

