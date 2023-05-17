OPG Donates to Lost Villages

Recently, Ontario Power Generation announced a $3,000 contribution to the Lost Villages Historical Society to complete the full digitization of the Lost Villages photo collection. This has been an important project to complete for years, and is now possible with OPG’s financial support.

Nearly 7,000 photos of homes, businesses, and other local sites will be digitized and uploaded on the SDG Archives website (https://archive.sdgcounties.ca/) in the coming months. This will allow online public access to the organized files, and ensure the preservation of this significant and historical collection of local photos for decades to come.