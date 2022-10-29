PEDIGREE Foundation Announces New Canadian Grant Program

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is excited to share that they will be receiving $15,000 this year thanks to the PEDIGREE Foundation’s new Canadian Grant Program. The program has committed $100,000 in 2022 funding which will be distributed to eight animal shelters across Canada.

PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent, non-profit organization established by Mars Petcare with an ambition to help end pet homelessness. Their grant will allow Ontario SPCA and Humane Society to develop programs that will help increase dog adoption in Canada. With Canadian animal shelters facing a crisis due to a rise in surrenders and capacity constraints, it is now more important than ever to help shelters and dogs in need.

The Ontario SPCA has 12 animal centers across the province, all of which play a role in finding loving homes for animals. They use a science-based Meet Your Match adoption program to match animals in need of loving forever homes with compatible adopters. The grant money received from the PEDIGREE Foundation will be used in 2023 to transfer animals in need of homes to other areas of the province where demand for adoption is higher, including Cornwall and SDG.

“One of the areas that we will be focusing on next year is the animal transfer program from Northern Ontario, where lack of accessible spaying and neutering services has contributed to an animal overpopulation situation,” explained Bonnie Bishop, Associate Director of Community Outreach Services for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, “Each year, we work with communities and animal welfare partners in the North to deliver much needed resources and to transfer animals in need of homes to other areas of the province where families are waiting to adopt.”

To date this year in 2022, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has transferred over 400 animals from Northern Ontario and shelters that are over capacity in the U.S. This grant will allow the organization to make three additional animal transfers next year, helping approximately 100 more animals find forever homes.

“Again, we are very grateful for the support from PEDIGREE Foundation,” added Bishop, “It’s going to assist a lot of animals next year and as we develop our plan moving forward were really excited about the support and the impact that it will have.”