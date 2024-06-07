POLIC BLOTTER

UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on June 6, 2024, and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on June 6, 2024, the woman made threats to cause bodily harm to her mother. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 11, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Anson Jacco, 59, of Akwesasne, was arrested on June 6, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Oct. 27, 2022, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 6, 2024, members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service took the man into custody and subsequently turned him over to members of the CPS. The warrant was executed and the man was released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

