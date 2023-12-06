Police Blotter

CPS

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – William Buckshot, 56, of Akwesasne, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2023, and charged with two counts of mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on Nov. 27, 2023, the man attended the Port of Entry. When directed by a Border Services Officer to park, the man drove away causing damage to the property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 4, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024.

BREAK AND ENTER, FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION, THEFT UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – Jessie Snider, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 4, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with the following:

Break and enter

Four counts fail to comply with release order

Eight counts fail to comply with probation order

Possession of a scheduled substance

Theft under $5,000

It is alleged on Nov. 10, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to notify the court or probation officer of any change of name or address as well as a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific residence and to notify officer in charge of any change of address. It is alleged that on this date, the man attempted to break into property. It is also alleged on Nov. 11, 2023, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to notify the court or probation officer of any change of name or address, and a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific residence and to notify officer in charge of any change of address. It is alleged that on this date, the man caused damage to a motor vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to notify the court or probation officer of any change of name or address, and a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific residence and to notify officer in charge of any change of address. It is alleged that on this date, the man attended a property and removed items without permission from the occupants. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 4, 2023, the man was located, the warrant was executed, and he was charged accordingly. While in custody, police located a quantity of a scheduled substance. He was held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, WEAPON, FAIL TO COMPLY, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED SUBSTANCES – TRAFFICKING, PROCEEDS OF CRIME

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 4, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with:

One count of carrying a concealed weapon

One count of possession of a weapon

Two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

Four counts of breach of probation

Two counts of failing to comply with Youth Probation Order

It is alleged that on Nov. 13, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside with his surety at a specific address, notify CPS of any change of address, and to remain in his residence at all times. It is also alleged that on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is alleged that on this date, the man was not residing at the specific address with his surety. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Furthermore, it is alleged that on Dec. 04, 2023, the man was bound by a youth probation order with the relevant conditions to not possess any weapons and to not unlawfully possess scheduled substances. It is also alleged that he was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, not possess any weapons, and to not possess or consume and intoxicating substances. It is also alleged that he was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside with his surety at a specific address, remain in his residence, and not possess any weapons. On this date, police received a call for service where the man was located. The warrant was executed. While being taken into custody it is alleged police located a weapon, quantities of scheduled substances, and items consistent with the trafficking of drugs. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Due to the man being charged with failing to comply with a youth probation order, his name was cannot be released per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Dec. 4, 2023, and charged with fail to comply with a release order. It is alleged on Nov. 29, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in her resident between specific hours and failed to do so. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged on Dec. 4, 2023, the youth was bound by a release order to remain in her residence between specific hours. On this date it is alleged that the youth was currently at another residence. Police were contacted an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, MISCHIEF OVER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on Dec. 5, 2023, and charged with the following:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Mischief over $5,000

It is alleged on Dec. 5, 2023, the youth assaulted, threw items at her mother and damaged property in the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 48 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.