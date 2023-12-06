Police Blotter

DECEMBER 6, 2023

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 5, 2023, and charged with the following:

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Mischief under $5,000

It is alleged on Dec. 5, 2023, the man assaulted his common-law partner, threw objects at her and damaged property in the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 5, 2023, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with a probation order. It is alleged on Nov. 20, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not have contact with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of her. It is also alleged on Nov. 20, 2023, the man was in contact with her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 5, 2023, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Dec. 28, 2023. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

DOMESTIC SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 4, 2023, and charged with the following:

Five counts of assault

Three counts of sexual assault

Voyeurism

Forcible confinement

Choking

Assault bodily harm

Mischief

It is alleged between May 1, 2020 and April 30, 2023, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend on five separate occasions, sexually assaulted her on three separate occasions, took intimate recordings without her consent, forcibly confined her, choked her resulting in injuries and caused damage to their residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 4, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to attend court on Jan. 16, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 41 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

