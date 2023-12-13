Police Blotter

CPS

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Lise Dufresne, 57, of Cornwall was arrested on Dec. 11, 2023, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Nov. 20, 2023, the woman attended a Ninth Street store, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed that the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On Dec. 11, 2023, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY, ASSAULT, POSSESSION PROPERTY OBAINTED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – Jessica Szalai, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 11, 2023, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Two counts of possession property obtained by crime under $5,000

Assault

It is alleged on Dec. 11, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman assaulted a taxi driver. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman attended two separate Second Street businesses, selected merchandise and left the stores without making attempts to pay, and the items were still in her possession. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 51 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.